Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is now available on Google Stadia

If you’re looking for a way to blow off steam with friends this week, Ubisoft and Google Stadia have just what you need. Ubisoft’s open-world, multiplayer, role-playing, third-person shooter Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and its newest expansion Warlords of New York are available now on Google Stadia.

Hotly anticipated since its announcement for the platform last summer, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is a perfect storm of genres that takes advantage of the years of shooting refinements from past Tom Clancy games with a healthy dose of an MMO-like open world.

In the suddenly all-too-relevant base game’s storyline, you find yourself in a post-pandemic Washington, DC, with the goal of freeing the city, and restoring order back to the nation. Meanwhile, the latest expansion, Warlords of New York, takes you to New York City to hunt down a fellow Division member who has gone rogue and taken over Manhattan.

For both campaigns, you can bring friends along to help you fight back, and more importantly, earn loot. To that end, The Division 2 on Stadia offers cross-play with PC players, as well as cross-progression if you already own The Division 2 on another platform — with a few caveats.

According to Google, the game and its expansions and bundles will be on sale for Stadia Pro members today, with the base game being a whopping 67% off. While this price is not quite as impressive as the $3 sale The Division 2 recently received on all other platforms, any discount is greatly appreciated.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: