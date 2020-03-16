Google was supposed to launch the “initial” version of its coronavirus information website today, but a delay this evening will see it come online later in the week.

In a statement to The Verge, Google cited “local and national guidance evolving rapidly” as the reason for delaying today’s launch of the coronavirus information page. The goal of this website is to “surface authoritative information” and keep it updated. It will link to “screening and testing” resources, with the latter locations also appearing in Google Search and Maps.

The initial focus is on making it available stateside — given the government partnership, but the company this evening made a brief reference to a Spanish language version and international rollout.

The brief history of this site is mired by confusion about its scope and scale, with President Donald Trump originally alluding to a nationwide “screening website” made by Google. However, what was described on Friday is actually a seperate effort made by Alphabet’s Verily. That website launched last night, but is limited in scope to the San Francisco Bay Area. In fact, it hit testing capacity this morning.

It appears the informational coronavirus website made by Google is being very quickly developed in light of the President’s remarks. By Saturday afternoon, Google revealed the seperate effort, and CEO Sundar Pichai provided more details on Sunday.

