Samsung Galaxy S20 issue essentially breaks GPS while using Google Maps, Waze

- Mar. 18th 2020 8:30 am PT

0

Like any other new smartphone, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series has been experiencing some bugs and issues following its launch. Now, some Galaxy S20 owners are reporting a GPS lock issue when using apps such as Google Maps and Waze.

First highlighted by XDA, some Galaxy S20 users have reported a strange issue with apps that require GPS. Apparently, the device will have trouble locking position with GPS, often taking up to 15 minutes to properly find its location. Some even mention that after a location is locked, it isn’t reliable and “jumps around all over a 1-2 mile radius” that makes navigation apps almost impossible to use.

There’s a growing thread on Samsung’s forums with Galaxy S20 owners mentioning that they’re facing this issue, and there are further mentions on Reddit and other forums. There’s no easy fix, either, as reboots or even resets don’t seem to fix the problem. Interestingly, this seems to be somehow tied to Snapdragon 865 models of the S20 and isn’t affecting Exynos-powered models.

Personally, none of the four Galaxy S20 models I’ve used have encountered any issues with GPS, but this certainly isn’t an isolated problem. Hopefully, Samsung can issue a quick fix for this frustrating problem.

More on Samsung Galaxy S20:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S8/S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.
Google Maps

Google Maps
Samsung Galaxy S20 Waze Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches