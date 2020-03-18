After we spotted it passing through some regulatory offices, OnePlus has just gone official with its new logo alongside a revamped brand visual identity that features brighter colors and simpler designs.

Detailed in a blog post, OnePlus goes over what’s new with its logo, typeface, colors, and more as a part of this huge refresh. The biggest change you’ll find here is that the “OnePlus” text in the logo is ditching its solid background, instead using a thicker font. There’s a subtle change to the icon as well which now has “some curve” on the number 1 to make it “more immediately recognizable.”

The changes you see here have two purposes – Create a clearer association between the logo and the brand while improving legibility and visibility. To achieve this, we increased the logo’s thickness, gave the number 1 some curve so it’s more immediately recognizable and slightly increased the plus sign to make it a more relevant part of the logo in homage to our community, which we view as an extension of the OnePlus family. We also removed the solid box behind the word “OnePlus” and made the weight of the entire logo consistent to improve the overall balance.

OnePlus also tweaked its typeface and, in turn, the look of its “Never Settle” tagline. This new look also ditches the solid background in exchange for free-standing text. The OnePlus Slate font is also revamped with this change as seen below.

The second change that you might notice is our updated Never Settle. Keeping our signature tagline, we changed its style by updating the font, spacing between the letters and swapped the upper case for mixed case. This leads us to our third change: a new typeface. Departing from OnePlus Slate, we wanted a highly functional, but versatile typeface – legible for long texts, but also perfect for our logo or headlines.

Another change in this revamp comes in the colors OnePlus is using. You’ll still find the same blacks, whites, and reds in the company’s promotional material, but there’s the addition of a blue color as well as some more grey tones which can be seen in the examples below.

