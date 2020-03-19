Samsung’s most popular smartphone of last year was its mid-range Galaxy A50. Now, for 2020, the company is launching a couple of new mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A41 and Galaxy M21. Here’s what you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A41

The Samsung Galaxy A41 is launching first in Japan. Samsung hasn’t made a big deal out of the device’s launch, but it has a fair bit to offer. As Samsung details, this device ships with a 6.1-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. That shows off Android 10 which is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It also has a 3,500 mAh battery and 15W fast charging too, as well as offering IP68 water/dust resistance.

Further, Samsung is offering up three cameras on the Galaxy A41. There’s a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 5MP depth sensor. Up front, there’s also a 25MP camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch. That display also hides an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Pricing for the Galaxy A41 hasn’t been detailed yet, but Samsung will be officially launching the device in June of this year. When it debuts, it will be available in black, white, and blue color variants.

Samsung Galaxy M21

In another press release, Samsung also details its new Galaxy M21 for the Indian market. This device shares a lot in common with the Galaxy A41, but overall offers even more. This device packs an Exynos 9611 processor, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage to power Android 10.

The Galaxy M21 also brings a triple-camera array with a 48MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP depth camera. There’s also a 20MP front camera in the waterdrop-style notch and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, as well as a headphone jack too.

Rounding out the package is a huge 6,000 mAh battery that offers 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 goes on sale May 23rd starting at INR 13499 (for 4/64GB) from Amazon, Samsung, and select retail stores. There are also promos worth up to INR 500 from Amazon.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: