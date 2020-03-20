One thing that’s universally recommended to help stop coronavirus is frequent hand washing. In partnership with the World Health Organization, there’s a new Assistant command to make sure you do it properly with “Hey Google, help me wash my hands.”

The commands works on any Google Assistant device and plays a 40-second, 19-line song about washing your hands. It’s sung by the default “Red” voice regardless of which color (or celebrity cameo) you normally have set.

On Android and iOS, you’ll also see lyrics, while Nest Hubs and other Smart Displays show a fullscreen graphic of soap bubbles. It remains for several seconds after the song is complete, but eventually takes you back home.

This Assistant command comes as many in recent days have been finding fun ways and songs to wash their hands to for the recommended length. You more than likely take your phone to the bathroom, while kitchens are a common place for speakers. Both devices critically have hotword recognition to make sure the voice interaction remains hands-free, but be sure to clean you phone from time-to-time.

WHO officially recommends hand washing for 40 seconds, though “at least 20 seconds” is another common guidance. Google has partnered with the international health agency on a number of PSAs, including at the bottom of the Search homepage and in relevant YouTube results. Other efforts include:

Wash, wash, wash your hands For forty seconds, please Soap will chase the germs away So you don’t cough and sneeze Lather up your hands Bout half a minute more Get in between each finger, you can never be too sure Clean, clean, clean your hands And if you’re getting bored Remember, friend, that in the end Good health is your reward Scrub, scrub, scrub your hands You’re almost there, hooray! Soap and water, lather up At least 5 times a day Rinse, rinse, rinse your hands Just 5 more seconds now We’re having fun, we’re almost done Now let’s get you a towel

