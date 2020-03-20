New Google Assistant command helps you keep up hand washing

- Mar. 20th 2020 10:22 am PT

One thing that’s universally recommended to help stop coronavirus is frequent hand washing. In partnership with the World Health Organization, there’s a new Assistant command to make sure you do it properly with “Hey Google, help me wash my hands.”

The commands works on any Google Assistant device and plays a 40-second, 19-line song about washing your hands. It’s sung by the default “Red” voice regardless of which color (or celebrity cameo) you normally have set.

On Android and iOS, you’ll also see lyrics, while Nest Hubs and other Smart Displays show a fullscreen graphic of soap bubbles. It remains for several seconds after the song is complete, but eventually takes you back home.

This Assistant command comes as many in recent days have been finding fun ways and songs to wash their hands to for the recommended length. You more than likely take your phone to the bathroom, while kitchens are a common place for speakers. Both devices critically have hotword recognition to make sure the voice interaction remains hands-free, but be sure to clean you phone from time-to-time.

WHO officially recommends hand washing for 40 seconds, though “at least 20 seconds” is another common guidance. Google has partnered with the international health agency on a number of PSAs, including at the bottom of the Search homepage and in relevant YouTube results. Other efforts include:

Wash, wash, wash your hands

For forty seconds, please

Soap will chase the germs away

So you don’t cough and sneeze

 

Lather up your hands

Bout half a minute more

Get in between each finger, you can never be too sure

 

Clean, clean, clean your hands

And if you’re getting bored

Remember, friend, that in the end

Good health is your reward

 Scrub, scrub, scrub your hands

You’re almost there, hooray!

Soap and water, lather up

At least 5 times a day

 

Rinse, rinse, rinse your hands

Just 5 more seconds now

We’re having fun, we’re almost done

Now let’s get you a towel

 

