To help you get the most up-to-date information on the COVID-19 coronavirus, YouTube has now launched a dedicated news shelf in 16 countries.

A tweet from the YouTuber Insider account confirmed the new decision, which is likely to help curb the spread of misinformation and “fake news” on the spread of the highly contagious virus. YouTube didn’t specify which 16 countries will have access to the new panel but confirmed that it will expand to more countries over the coming days and weeks.

We want everyone to have access to authoritative content during this trying time, so we’re launching a COVID-19 news shelf on our homepage in 16 countries. We’ll expand to more countries, as well.

The new “COVID-19 news” panel will appear on your YouTube homepage — as you can see in the screenshot below. It appears to be live in the UK, US, and Canada at present, with content including official news sources reporting on the COVID-19 virus. In the UK, videos are showing from prominent news outlets including The Guardian, Sky News, and others.

With YouTube initially clamping down on videos talking about the COVID-19 coronavirus, then confirming that it will be relying on automated reviews for other video content, it’s not entirely clear how new outlets and info-videos are being chosen for this new panel.

If you do happen to be in one of the 16 countries now receiving the updated COVID-19 news panel, you’ll see it underneath the your “Recommended” videos feed. If you do happen to see the option, be sure to let us know where you’re based down in the comments section below.

