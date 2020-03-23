As millions have started working from home in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Google’s Hangouts Meet video conferencing tool has ended up with more users. Now, Google has published a list of recommendations for what hardware users should pick up for Hangouts Meet including webcams and headsets.

Spotted by the folks over at Android Police, a list of recommended hardware was published on Google’s support forums. This list includes webcams and headsets that should provide a great Hangouts Meet experience.

All of these products have met Google’s requirements for the Hangouts Meet hardware peripheral qualification program, meaning they’ll work perfectly with Hangouts Meet independent of other bits of software. Everything on this list works with Chrome OS. Plus, the companies producing these products have agreed to long-term support.

Of course, considering the current state of even online marketplaces, some products are becoming scarce. Quite a few of the products Google lists are simply gone at retailers. For the time being, a lot of people will be better off with what they have on hand — after all, most laptops at least have a passible webcam and mic — but if you are in desperate need of some hardware, and of Google’s recommendations will be excellent choices.

