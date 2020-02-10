Hangouts Meet now supports Safari 13 and later on macOS

Ahead of Google deprecating classic Hangouts later this year for enterprise customers, the two intended replacements need to achieve feature parity. The latest step sees Hangouts Meet add support for Safari on macOS.

Hangouts Meet is G Suite’s video conferencing solution, and its adoption has gone somewhat smoother than messaging counterpart Chat. There is less legacy cruft to port, and it just works. Invites are sent out as links, with Calendar and Gmail integration also available. Google touts not needing to set-up any plug-ins ahead of time given modern web technologies.

Already available on Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, Hangouts Meet is now available for version 13 of Safari and later. Shipped with macOS Catalina last year, Apple’s latest browser is also on macOS 10.14.5 and 10.13.6.

Google notes how this “will create a simpler meeting experience for Mac users who prefer to use Safari as their default browser.” There is full feature parity, including screen sharing capabilities.

Hangouts Meet Safari support is widely available today.

