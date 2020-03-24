The entire travel industry is facing a downturn due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Given an uptick in searches about travel advisories and trip cancellation policies, Google’s travel offerings are directly integrating coronavirus-related information.

Queries for flights, hotels, and activities in impacted destinations will be accompanied by coronavirus-related travel advisories or restrictions. Appearing at the top of Google Search, there will be a bright red “COVID-19 alert” badge with the card linking to relevant information from your country’s travel authority “when possible” — like the US State Department.

This information will also be available at the top of google.com/travel and in Google Maps when searching for hotels.

Meanwhile, Google Flights and searching for flights with a specific airline on the main site will direct users to a Help Center table that links to carriers offering travel flexibility. This is in response to many airlines adjusting fee and cancellation policies. Given the constantly updating nature, it’s recommended customers visit first-party sites directly.

These Google coronavirus travel advisories are rolling out this week.

