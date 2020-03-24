Truly wireless earbuds are taking over the market and battery life is a legitimate concern with them. Samsung recently set the bar with its Galaxy Buds+ and, now, the chipsets that make that battery life possible are being mass-produced for other truly wireless earbuds.

In a press release, Samsung reveals that it will start offering “the industry’s first all-in-one power management integrated circuits” in the MUA01 and MUB01. These chips are designed to help pull as much battery life as possible from truly wireless earbuds, but they’re also incredibly small given the size of the form factor, as seen above.

These chips are what make the 11-hour battery life of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ possible. Now that Samsung is mass-producing the chip, other manufacturers will potentially be able to match that battery life.

The MUA01 is a chip that goes within the case of a pair of truly wireless earbuds. It supports both wired and wireless charging using the Qi 1.2.4 standard. The MUB01 chip, on the other hand, is within the earbud itself and is actually 50% smaller in size compared to previous generation options.

