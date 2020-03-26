Huawei has made itself a pretty big force in the wearables thanks to its Watch GT models, and now alongside the P40 series launch, there’s a new version. The Huawei Watch GT 2e delivers a more sporty design, some new health features, and more.

In terms of its design, the Huawei Watch GT 2e still offers a round display, but with an updated black or silver body and new silicone bands. Some of those silicone bands copy the Apple Watch with holes throughout. Personally, I really like the “Chestnut Red” colorway.

With the software, Huawei has added some new watchfaces and, more importantly, a bunch of new health features. The Huawei Watch GT 2e adds blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) support for the first time. On top of that, there are 100 workout modes including 15 professional workout modes for both indoor and outdoor activities. Notably, Huawei has also added a “Cycle Tracking” mode for female users.

The Watch GT 2e also offers up 2 weeks of battery life, has a 1.39-inch OLED display, 4GB of storage, 5ATM water resistance, and weighs just 43 grams without its strap.

The Watch GT 2e will be available starting in April for €199. It works with Android and iOS.

