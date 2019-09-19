Huawei Watch GT 2 goes official w/ two week battery life, two size options

The Huawei Watch GT 2 and Huawei Fitness band have gone official, introducing a new design, two-week battery life and comes in two distinct versions.

A follow-up to last years immensely popular LiteOS-powered Watch GT, the Huawei Watch GT 2 will offer buyers the chance to get a smartwatch that suits their own style. With two distinct designs, the Watch GT 2 had already leaked ahead of the official launch, but little was known about the experience that these smartwatches would offer.

The larger 46mm version retains a similar footprint to last years Watch GT, whereas the smaller 42mm version has a sleeker and more minimal crown and distinct lack of watch bezel. In that regard, it bears a striking resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active that was released earlier this year.

As for specifications, the smaller Watch GT 2 will come with a 1.2-inch 390 by 390-pixel AMOLED display, while the larger model will come with a 1.39-inch 454 by 454-pixel display. Clearly, Huawei is targetting two subsections of the market by offering two distinct size options of its flagship smartwatch.

The larger 46mm Watch GT 2 is capable of withstanding up to two weeks of usage without needing a top-up, while the smaller 42mm version is capable of lasting up to a week without charge. That includes GPS and heart rate tracking usage, exceeding much of the market.

Huawei has added Bluetooth calling to the Watch GT 2 for the first time. It also allows you to take calls from up to 150m away from your phone — although we would like to test that claim. There is also enough space to store up to 500 songs, with the 2GB of onboard storage. Listening to music is even easier as the Watch GT 2 also comes with a built-in speaker.

You can track up to 15 sports including eight outdoor sports, with running, walking, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming is included for the outdoor sports enthusiast. Indoor fitness fanatics can track their treadmill runs, walks, cycling, swimming, elliptical training and rowing machine usage along with any free weight training you might do at the gym.

Avid swimmers will have no issues with water resistance, as the Watch GT 2 includes water resistance up to 50m, making it ideal for those that like open water or pool swimming sessions.

Inside both Watch GT 2 models, you’ll find the Kirin A1 chipset, which includes an advanced Bluetooth processing unit for lower power consumption and more stable Bluetooth connections.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 also able to track your heart rate every 10 minutes without affecting the overall battery longevity. It is also able to track your sleep and breathing patterns to accurately give you an overview of your health using the Health App on your Android phone.

