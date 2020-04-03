Most Android TV devices have the built-in capability to work as a Chromecast, but the best experiences usually come from using the native Android TV apps. Recently, however, folks have noticed that native Android TV apps are creating phone notifications as though you were watching via cast.

As noted by Android Police, even so much as opening an app on your Android TV device triggers the usual “A device on your Wi-Fi is casting” notification on any Android phones on the same network. While this could be seen as debatably useful, as it puts media controls directly onto your phone, some are frustrated by the appearance of an additional unnecessary notification.

Most of the folks reporting the appearance of the cast notification are owners of the Nvidia Shield TV, but the issue seems to be happening on other Android TV devices as well. It also seems that nearly every Android TV app is affected, with reports of seeing the cast notification for Disney+, Emby, Kodi, Netflix, Plex, Pluto TV, Tidal, YouTube, and YouTube TV.

Android Police was able to confirm with Google that the new notifications are not intentional, and that the company is already working on a fix. For those truly bothered by the notification, though, thankfully it’s possible to disable cast notifications, but know that this will affect both Android TV and any other Chromecast or Nest Home devices you have.

Update 4/3: Google confirmed to AP this morning that they’ve already fixed the bug causing the notification, and that Android TV owners should see things return to normal shortly, once the fix fully rolls out.

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: