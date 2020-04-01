Anker’s 4K ‘Cosmos’ projector ditches AOSP for Google’s Android TV

- Apr. 1st 2020 11:03 am PT

0

Projectors have become a fairly popular option for watching movies at home on the biggest “screen” possible. Some of them even pack Google’s Android TV platform. Now, Anker has announced that its upcoming Nebula “Cosmos” projector is adopting Android TV.

Announced in late 2019, the Cosmos and Cosmos Max are projectors that are currently raising funding on Kickstarter under Anker’s Nebula brand. Our colleagues at 9to5Toys have the full details on these projectors, but the short versions is that both can display a 150-inch image with 1080p at 900 lumens on the standard and 4K at 1500 lumens on the Cosmos Max. 3D audio is also a selling point of both models with up to four 10W speakers driving the experience.

Android TV is already used in some other Nebula projectors, but the Cosmos collection was originally supposed to ship using a build of Android 9 based on AOSP. In that case, the device would have lacked the Google Play Store and access to a lot of TV-optimized apps.

Now, Anker’s Kickstarter for the Nebula Cosmos Max has hit one of its stretch goals which bring Android TV to the projector. Anker says it has partnered with Google to bring Android TV to both the Cosmos and Cosmos Max. This not only opens up the Play Store for these projectors, but also brings Chromecast Built-in and Google Assistant to the table.

Due to the extra development time needed to integrate Android TV and also the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, Anker currently estimates that Cosmos units will start shipping in July of this year. The standard Nebula Cosmos costs $699 while the Cosmos Max costs $1,699.

H/t @AndroidTV_Rumors

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Anker

Anker
Anker Nebula Cosmos

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches