Monday’s best deals include Anker essentials from $11, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 $199, more

Today’s best deals include Anker’s latest Amazon sale from $11, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, and Sony’s popular wireless earbuds at a new Amazon all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker Android essentials from $11

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Portable Battery for $25. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $35 and today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price. This slim portable battery offers a 10000mAh capacity with USB-A, microUSB, and USB-C connectivity. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch for $199. Typically selling for $249 these days, like you’ll currently find at B&H, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $1, and has only been beaten once before by a members-only Costco promotion.

Perfect for carrying the Android experience from your smartphone to your wrist, Galaxy Watch Active2 comes equipped with all of the usual smartwatch features. You’ll be able to enjoy fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notifications beamed from your handset. There are also ECG capabilities, a circular 40mm display, and all-day battery life.

Sony’s popular 1000XM3 wireless earbuds

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black for $189. As a comparison, these earbuds typically sell for $230 and we’ve typically seen them for $198. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s wireless earbuds arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple AirPods competitor. That includes up to 24-hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit Review: Up your mobile video game [Video]

Sennheiser GSP 670 Review: Best sounding wireless gaming headset? [Video]

Jackery Explorer 1000 Review: More capacity and outputs for adventures [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: