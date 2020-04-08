Google Stadia is now in more hands than it’s ever been before, and with the new influx of players, many are surely wondering where they should start their journey with Stadia. To help you get started, we’ve collected the best games you can buy for Google Stadia.

BEST GAMES FOR STADIA – April 2020

DOOM Eternal

One of the eternal questions in the video game fandom is “Can it run DOOM?” For Google Stadia, the answer is a resounding yes. DOOM Eternal, the follow-up to 2016’s DOOM reboot, is ready to rip and tear as one of the best first-person shooters available on Google Stadia. The fast, frenetic pace of DOOM Eternal’s combat, combined with gorgeous otherworldly scenery, makes for a fantastic showcase of Stadia’s capabilities. However some players, particularly those new to the DOOM series, may find the action and convoluted storyline a bit too intense for their liking.

Red Dead Redemption 2

If you’ve ever dreamt of being a cowboy, especially a rootin’-tootin’, gunslinging, badmouthing antihero, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the game of your dreams and one of Google Stadia’s best. Complementing its fantastic premise, Red Dead Redemption 2 delivers a fantastically picturesque look at the American West and South just before the turn of the 20th century. In addition to the roughly 50-hour-long, story-driven, single-player campaign, Red Dead Redemption 2 also brings a massive online mode, similar to Rockstar Games’ beloved Grand Theft Auto Online.

Borderlands 3

While Google Stadia has no shortage of first-person shooters, by far the best one to play with your friends is Borderlands 3. Perfectly playable solo, the magic of Borderlands comes from getting a squad of up to four players, or “vault hunters,” together to fight your way through the Mad Max-like world of Pandora. In a first for the series, Borderlands 3 brings you to a variety of planets that bring a refreshing shakeup to the formula and introduce opportunities to explore the culture, creatures, and carnage of the universe at large.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Over the years, the Assassin’s Creed series has gained a reputation of putting out some of the best action-adventure games on the market. In fact, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is one of the most impressive entries to date, taking place in an absolutely enormous and breathtakingly beautiful version of ancient Greece.

However, what you may not know is that the teams at Ubisoft work incredibly hard on the games’ historical accuracy, of course barring the obvious mythology moments. To that end, with most kids being unable to go to school, the “Discovery Tour” mode included with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is an engrossing educational experience, taking players on guided tours of well-known locations.

Tomb Raider trilogy

If you’re on the hunt for a thrilling adventure game that will keep you captivated for hours on end, look no further than the Tomb Raider series. The trilogy of games reboots the story of daring archeologist Lara Croft as she unravels ancient supernatural mysteries, and, at times, simply fights to survive against cults and underground factions. The first game in the series makes for a solid introduction to the cast of characters, but the series truly finds its stride in Rise of the Tomb Raider’s improvements to story pacing and crafting mechanics.

Coinciding with the public launch of Stadia, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is 50% off to Pro members, making it also one of the most affordable games currently available on the platform.

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

I’ve included Lost Words: Beyond the Page here as more of an honorable mention. Google has been working hard to build a library of timed exclusive “First on Stadia” games, of which Lost Words is easily my personal pick as the best. Lost Words simultaneously takes you through two connected storylines, one of a young author named Izzy and her relationship with her Gran, and the other Izzy’s first written story of a heroine using “Word Magic” to restore the land. As mentioned in our review, the two tales will take you on an emotional roller-coaster reminiscent of a Disney film.

The downside is that for a $15 retail price, you’re only looking at about five hours of gameplay. That said, if you’re looking for something unique that you can finish in one or two sittings, Lost Words is a great choice, exclusive to Google Stadia.

What are your favorite games for Google Stadia, and what games should make their way to the streaming platform? Let us know down in the comments.

