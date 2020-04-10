Are you buying the Google Pixel 4a? [Poll]

Yesterday we told you everything there is to know about the Google Pixel 4a. There’s only one size this time around, and it’s going to be very fundamentally similar to the Pixel 3a — albeit with some spec bumps, of course. So are you planning to buy the Google Pixel 4a?

As we reported yesterday, the Pixel 4a is going to have a 5.81-inch display on a body that’s mostly-bezel-less (thanks to a new hole punch for the front-facing camera!). On the inside, you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 system-on-a-chip, and an Adreno 618 GPU, along with 6 GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a 3080 mAh battery.

As for the cameras (the most important part, right?), you’ll find a pair that are very similar to those that have shipped on recent Google Pixel 3a and 4 models. Our understanding is that the main shooter is identical hardware to the Pixel 4, while the front-facing camera is the same as the Pixel 3a. There won’t be a Pixel Neural Core, though.

There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, and we’ve heard the phone will come in just a couple colors: Just Black and, according to one source, Barely Blue. It’s expected that Google will go public with the Google Pixel 4a sometime in the coming weeks, and it’s expected to start at $399 according to the latest rumors.

So are you buying the Google Pixel 4a? Let us know in the poll below. And if you are, let us know in the comments which model you want to get. Just Black? Barely Blue? I guess your only option is to go with the small one this year…

Note: If you’re not seeing the poll, click here to access it directly. Some ad blockers also cause polls not to show, so perhaps try whitelisting our domain.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: