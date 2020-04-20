At the start of this month, Google significantly expanded Stadia’s availability by no longer requiring the purchase of a hardware bundle. As stay at home orders around the world continue, the company is promoting free video games via Stadia Pro on the Google homepage.

Along with the return of the “Stay Home. Save Lives” Doodle this morning, Google’s homepage and the Chrome New Tab Page is reiterating “Thank you for staying home. Enjoy free video games from Stadia Pro.”

With Stadia’s free tier launch on April 8, all can access the cloud streaming platform to purchase games outright and play them anywhere: televisions with Chromecast Ultra, Chrome on laptops/desktops, and select Android phones. Users in 14 countries essentially get free access to a virtual console:

US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland

However, the biggest boon to the service is Google providing a two-month free trial of Stadia Pro. This currently provides nine free titles — Destiny 2: The Collection, Grid, Gylt, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Thumper, Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) — with more added every month. As long as users pay the $9.99 subscription, they’ll retain access to claimed titles.

Since the wider launch, Google has positioned the trial as something well suited for how “many of us are spending more time at home,” and a way “to connect with your friends or explore another world.”

We’re facing some of the most challenging times in recent memory. Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating. Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home, so we’re giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia Pro for two months.

Back in August, with the start of hardware pre-orders, Stadia also saw a Search and homepage promotion as Google’s latest product. It joins Pixel and other hardware efforts to grace the large promotional canvas.

