OnePlus 6T drops to $280, plus Dell’s 14-inch Chromebook is $399, more in today’s best deals

Tuesday’s best deals include the OnePlus 6T from $280, plus Dell’s 14-inch Chromebook hits a new low, and TicWatch Pro is $239. Hit the jump for all of the best deals in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 6T is still a great Android phone

Today only, Woot offers the OnePlus 6T 128GB Android Smartphone for $300. If you’re willing to go the open-box route, it drops to $280. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically goes for $360 with today’s deal beating our previous mention by up to $20.

OnePlus 6T arrives with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and 128GB worth of storage. Pairing the Snapdragon 845 and 8GB of RAM delivers solid performance across the board. Dual cameras round out the list of notable specs.

Dell’s 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook

Best Buy offers the Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook i3/4GB/128GB for $399. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches the second-best discount we’ve seen to date.

Rocking a 2-in-1 form-factor, this Chromebook can convert between a laptop and tablet just by folding back the 14-inch screen. Battery life clocks in at 10-hours for students looking to take notes all-day, or those hoping to get some work done from the couch. On top of dual USB-C ports, you’ll also find a USB-A input, ensuring that modern and legacy peripherals will work like a charm.

TicWatch Pro 4G Smartwatch is $239

MobvoiUS via Amazon offers its TicWatch Pro 4G Smartwatch for $239. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is the third-best we’ve seen all-time, and comes within $21 of the 2020 low.

TicWatch Pro features an AMOLED display, runs Wear OS, and can go up to 30-days without needing to be charged. You’ll, of course, find the usual roster of health logging capabilities like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and other fitness stats. Plus with 4G connectivity thrown into the mix, you’ll be able to receive notifications and more without having a smartphone nearby. You can also check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

