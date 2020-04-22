Android TV gets coronavirus news, other homescreen channels from YouTube

Apr. 22nd 2020 12:03 pm PT

Google’s Android TV platform is great at recommending content to watch from your homescreen using its “Channels” feature. Now, Google is adding coronavirus news content to Android TV’s homescreen powered by YouTube.

In a post today on The Keyword, Google highlights some ways that users can stay entertained and informed using the company’s products, including Android TV. In that collection you’ll find features like “Watchlist” which has been on Google Search for a few months, special deals on games on the Play Store, and using Google’s Chromecast too.

What’s new today is that Android TV is adding coronavirus news content directly on the homescreen. This content is powered by a homescreen channel from YouTube which pulls coronavirus news from sources such as ABC News, CNN, and other channels.

YouTube is also adding two other homescreen channels. “Stay Home #WithMe” includes live music, workouts, and cooking tutorials that could be useful while users are in self-quarantine. Meanwhile, another channel will highlight free, ad-supported movies available to stream from YouTube.

android tv coronavirus homescreen channel youtube news

These new homescreen channels are rolling out this week to all Android TV users.

