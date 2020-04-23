PSA: Sideloading Android 11 DP3 is failing on Pixel 3, Pixel 4 devices

- Apr. 23rd 2020 10:31 am PT

0

We’re still in the process of uncovering all of the new things in Android 11 Developer Preview 3, a process that is currently taking a longer time than usual. Our normal routine of manually “sideloading” the update to Android 11 DP3 via ADB — which our Ben Schoon has explained in detail — is failing for owners of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4.

Since the release of Android 11 DP3, every member of our team has downloaded the zip file for this afternoon’s update and attempted to install it via the “adb sideload” command. For all devices we’ve tested except the Pixel 3a, ADB returns an unfamiliar error.

adb: sideload connection failed: closed

adb: trying pre-KitKat sideload method…

adb: pre-KitKat sideload connection failed: closed

So far, our team has directly confirmed the error when sideloading the update onto the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Meanwhile, others, including XDA’s Max Weinbach, who is using a Pixel 4 XL, are also faced with the problem. We’ve also been able to confirm that it does not matter whether or not you’ve installed the minor update to Developer Preview 2.1.

Thankfully, there’s more than one way to install Android 11 Developer Preview 3. Unlike years past, Google has quickly made it possible to install the update via the Pixel’s normal system update process in the Settings app. The disadvantage there, though, is that the update takes far longer to install than the ADB sideload method. In time, Android 11 Developer Preview 3 should also become available via the Android Flash Tool, though this hasn’t happened yet.

Updating…

More on Android 11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 11

Android 11
Android 11 Developer Preview

Android 11 Developer Preview

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review