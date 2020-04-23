Google releases Android 11 DP3 ahead of first Android Beta

With two releases and subsequent patches, development on the next major version of Google’s mobile operating system is well underway. Android 11 DP3 is rolling out today for the latest Pixel devices.

Android 11 DP3 is another “incremental update” as Google finalizes features and APIs before shifting to performance and polish. Developers are advised to release a compatible app update by the first beta in May to collect feedback from consumers.

Google is making official wireless debugging in this release to do away with cables. There is currently a pairing code workflow to get the capability up-and-running, but a more integrated QR code scanning process is coming in a future version of Android Studio.

Meanwhile, Android 11 makes installing APKs over 2GB up to 10x faster. Catered towards game development, this ADB Incremental feature requires signing your app with the new signature scheme v4 format, and is only available on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL due to file system changes. It will be supported on all new devices launching with Android 11 in the future.

Based on dev feedback, DP3 sees an update to the exit reasons API that provides details on why an application closed — be it a crash, system kill, or user action. Google this release also renamed several of the data access auditing APIs:

If you aren’t familiar, data access auditing lets you instrument your app to better understand how it accesses user data and from which user flows. For example, It can help you identify any inadvertent access to private data in your own code or within any SDKs you might be using

Like last year, there’s an Android Beta Feedback app for Pixel devices. Users can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the issue tracker. The Android Beta community is again on Reddit.

Android 11 Developer Preview system images are available for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, as well as in the Android Emulator. If you already have DP2 or DP 2.1 installed an OTA will be rolling out, with the Android Flash Tool also an option.

DP3 (RPP3.200320.017) is officially “for developers only​ and not intended for daily or consumer use.” It’s available via manual download and flashing, with the Android Beta coming later. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 11.

Update: There are currently some issues with the OTAs not properly sideloading. Fortunately, on-device over-the-air updates are widely available right now.

