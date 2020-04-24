There are hundreds of case options for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series, but often, they all feel like the same thing with a different coat of paint. Ringke’s Fusion cases for the Galaxy S20 series look like that at first, but in person, they’ve proven to be my favorite options, thanks to good design and a matte texture.

Over the past couple of months, I’ve been using a variety of different cases for my Galaxy S20+, some of which are very expensive, but I keep coming back to this simple Ringke Fusion case. Why?

In terms of fit, Ringke nailed it. These cases are snug enough so there’s no worry they’ll fall off on impact, but not so tight that they’re difficult to remove. Both the Fusion and Fusion X are also slim fitting without sacrificing much on the impact protection. There’s a decent raised lip around the top and bottom portions of the screen, as well as enough protection around the sides to protect the screen during a drop or when it’s sitting flat on a table.

Personally, I also found this size perfect for making Android 10’s gestures feel more natural on the Galaxy S20+. Without a case, the phone is just too slick and the touch rejection isn’t quite good enough to leave the experience without issue.

The Ringke Fusion X, pictured above, is the unique option of the two. It has a colored frame with some rugged elements that delivers not only a unique look, but a lot of grip. The back panel, too, is completely clear, which lets the design of the Galaxy S20 shine through. If you picked up the Aura Blue or Cloud Blue versions of the phone, the “Space Blue” Fusion X is a nice complement to those colors. Many will also be happy to see that there are lanyard attachment points on both sides of the case.

The Ringke Fusion, on the other hand, is a simpler Galaxy S20 case that gets one thing right — it’s matte. This case couldn’t be simpler with a clear design, no wild accents, and solid cutouts. However, it’s one of the only clear cases for the S20 I’ve seen that isn’t glossy. Personally, I don’t like glossy clear cases because they get dirty quickly both inside and out. This case, by contrast, keeps a clean look that doesn’t collect fingerprints like crazy.

At $12 for the Fusion X and $10 for the regular Fusion, both of these cases are great options for any Galaxy S20 owner — they’re available for S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, too. You can get them on Amazon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: