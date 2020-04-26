An odd bug this evening sees the Google Play Store prompt users to re-download Android app updates that they already have installed on their devices.

Those visiting the “My app & games” section of the Play Store on Sunday evening/early Monday morning might notice that several updates are available. Most are for first-party Google apps, including: YouTube TV, Wear OS, Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Tasks Phone, Fit, and Files. Some third-party developers might also appear.

That number of new updates on a weekend is in itself odd — barring some critical patch. If you compare the version noted on the Google Play listing with your device’s App info page before downloading, you’ll notice that they’re identical. Some are from the last week, while others happen to be months-old.

Tapping ‘Update’ will actually download the pending version — as evidenced by the large Drive family of applications. However, others are lightning quick and immediately jump to “Installing.” The installs will proceed to appear under the “Recently updated” list. After you “updated” an application, it will no longer appear in the queue.

Another twist to this issue is how closing Google Play from the ‘Recents’ multitasking menu will cause some of those ‘updates’ to disappear, and new ones to show up.

This peculiar bug appears to be widespread, according to user reports and what we consistently encountered on several of our devices. Installing an app version you already have on your device is harmless, so there’s no real issue. That said, those with constrained internet caps might be miffed at the unnecessary data usage.

