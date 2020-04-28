After weeks of relentless teasing, one of Stadia’s most enticing exclusive titles has a launch date. Get Packed launches on Google Stadia today — here’s what you need to know.

Get Packed was one of the first exclusives announced for Stadia, and since then, has been one of the platforms more anticipated additions. Reminding us somewhat of the hit Overcooked! series, Get Packed is a multiplayer co-op game that sees players picking up and moving items through a home full of obstacles and ridiculous physics. Seriously, it looks like a blast.

The game is a 1-4 player title which can be played either locally with multiple controllers or online with players in different locations. There’s a campaign, but also “Versus” and “Destruction” game modes that should make things all the more interesting.

Get Packed is a co-op game full of calamity and carnage for 1-4 players in online or local play. Help the town of Ditchlington move their belongings within Campaign, Versus, and Destruction game modes and leave a trail of mayhem in your wake!

Get Packed is launching on Google Stadia today, April 28th, for $19.99 for all users — whether they have a Pro subscription or not. It will not be part of Stadia Pro in May.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: