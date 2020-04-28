They finally came and… they’re already gone. Just a day after going on sale in the US, Google’s Pixel Buds are out of stock or heavily delayed at all retailers in the United States.

Pixel Buds already saw a limited release by only being stocked in the US and only in a single color, but it seems supply still wasn’t enough to meet demand. As of this afternoon, the Google Store has completely run out of the “Clearly White” Pixel Buds and has reverted to the “join waitlist” function.

At other retailers, the story is similar. Best Buy says that it’s “getting more soon” but still allows customers to put in orders so they’ll get a unit when the Buds do become available again. Verizon is saying the same, except it offers an estimated shipping date of May 22. Part of Verizon’s Pixel Buds stock depletion is likely the excellent sale that our colleagues at 9to5Toys spotted.

US Cellular is also selling Pixel Buds, but only if you live in an area where that network is supported. It may still be in stock, but a similar deal to Verizon’s might not keep stock around very long.

In any case, if you missed out on the first wave of Pixel Buds, the second probably isn’t that far off. We’ll keep an eye on things and update this article as stock starts to return. Stay tuned for our review, too.

