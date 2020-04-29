Google is following up the high from yesterday’s Stadia Connect event with a massive sale for Pro members, offering discounts on nine games including Final Fantasy XV, Darksiders Genesis, and Football Manager 2020.

Earlier this month, Google launched a free two-month Stadia Pro trial while also giving their existing members two free months of Pro, in support of folks currently stuck at home. In addition to gameplay benefits like 4K resolution and 5.1 surround sound, those Pro members are entitled to exclusive sales on games which you’ll get to keep once the trial runs out.

As announced on the Google Stadia blog, a new batch of sales is launching today, starting with the newly launched PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, a free title for Pro members, offering 10-42% discounts on its various skins and cosmetics.

Square Enix brought their fantastic, yet traditional turn-based RPG Octopath Traveler to Stadia yesterday, but if you’re looking for something more modern and action-oriented, Final Fantasy XV is now half-off for Pro members.

Another exciting announcement from yesterday’s Stadia Connect is that EA is bringing their acclaimed FIFA franchise to the streaming platform later this year. To get your football fix between now and then, you can snag Football Manager 2020 for 33% off.

Other games going on sale include RAGE 2, along with an interesting mix of games that are discounted for Pro and non-Pro members alike, a first for Google Stadia. As you would expect, the Stadia Pro discounts are significantly higher than those for standard members. Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Metro Exodus, The Division 2, and Just Dance 2020 are also still discounted from the previous Pro sale.

The blog post also confirms that Stadia’s support for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is now officially live, as we spotted and reported earlier this week.

