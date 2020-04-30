Google appears to be testing a new ‘heart’ preference option for the content shown on your Discover personal information and news feed.

The option was spotted by the guys over at Android Police and looks as though it might replace the sometimes finicky mini-menu that allows you to tune your Google Discover feed preferences. At this stage, it looks as though this option is only being tested with select users.

Rather than giving you the ability to select a slider toggle when you want to banish certain results, it simply replaces it with a “heart” icon which obviously indicates that you have “liked” the content shown. Currently, when you press the existing slider toggle, you can choose whether to see more or less and then you’ll get better recommendations the next time you open the feed.

You can still flat out remove certain publications and news content recommendations from your Google Discover feed by tapping the three-dot kebab menu icon to adjust your preferences too. So those worrying need not, as this option appears to remain intact in this case.

We’ve yet to see the option on any of our own devices, so this is likely part of a smaller test. For those that use the Google Discover feed frequently, this might not be the most welcome addition. Not being able to use the existing “more” or “less” features might be frustrating if you can only “heart” content that you haven’t asked for.

If you have happened to notice the “heart” toggle on your device, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

