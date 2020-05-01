Google Assistant can launch Stadia games directly on Android and Chromebooks

- May. 1st 2020 3:14 pm PT

0

Google’s long-term vision for Assistant in Stadia is as a guide that can suggest YouTube walkthroughs when you’re stuck. Until then, you can use it to open games on your Chromecast-connected televisions. Google Assistant also works to launch games directly on Android phones and Chromebooks.

Most people are familiar with issuing commands like “OK Google, play Destiny 2 on Livingroom TV” to an Assistant speaker or Smart Display. “Play [insert game]” also works directly on an Android phone that has the Stadia app installed. After a brief confirmation, it will open the client and start a game fullscreen.

The Assistant voice command also functions on Chromebooks, but what’s more interesting is the ability to search for a Stadia game and have it launch. All Chromebooks have a Search/Launcher key in place of Cap Locks, while devices like the Pixelbook have a dedicated Assistant key.

That key — which is also accessible using Search + A — opens Assistant directly and lets you start typing out a command. That said, regular device and web search will let you turn any query into one for Assistant.

Some users today noticed that typing the name of a title followed by “game” — i.e. “The Division 2 game” — into Assistant will launch Stadia in a new tab. Curiously, an internal ggp.sandbox.google.com/player/xxxx URL is leveraged instead of the regular stadia.google.com/player/xxxx when you open titles via the homescreen.

This launch method lets you skip browsing through a list of games if you already know what you want to play. Assistant will check whether you’ve claimed the title, with non-purchases just returning a regular search term.

This is a simple integration for Google Assistant to have, but speaks to how a Stadia game is just another type of streamed media, like a song or movie, in the future that can be asked for instantly.

More about Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more
Google Stadia

Google Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.

About the Author