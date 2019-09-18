Family Link gets app limits and ‘bonus time’ for kids

With Android 10, Google’s parental tools for managing children’s devices were integrated right into the Settings app on every phone. Family Link is now adding app-specific time limits and the ability to grant bonus screen time.

These two Family Link features were first announced at I/O 2019 in May. App-specific time limits complement the existing screen locks that disable the entire device and turn off notification once reached. There’s also the ability to set a bedtime schedule to lock and unlock at scheduled times every day.

The latest cap allows parents to specify how long children can use a specific app every day. It’s not all too different from Digital Wellbeing. Family Link gains a new “Limits” tab that lists all applications used on a managed device. This view shows active limits and how long an app has already been used for that day. Google says app-specific time limits can teach kids how to budget usage.

Meanwhile, bonus time lets parents give additional screen usage after a limit or bedtime has been reached. On a child’s profile, there will be a new button that opens a panel to add time by five-minute increments, with Google noting “Bonus time starts right away.” The UI notes when the device will re-lock, and a “Lock now” button is available.

An update to Family Link is rolling out now with these two new features.

