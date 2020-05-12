Google Stadia seems to have made a pricing mistake across Europe that has given an incredibly steep discount to NBA 2K20.

Of late, Google Stadia has been offering a wide variety of game discounts to both Pro and non-Pro members, including NBA 2K20 which is currently discounted by at least 67% in most countries. However, Duncan with StadiaSource notes that in the UK NBA 2K20, which normally retails for £39.99, is available to Pro members for a mere £2.40. Similarly, our own Dylan Roussel is reporting that in France, the price dropped from €49.99 down to just €3.00. In both countries, this totals out to a massive 94% discount.

As this particularly steep sale on NBA 2K20 was not mentioned anywhere in Google Stadia’s most recent community blog post, we can only guess for now that this is a pricing error. That being the case, it may be a good idea to pick up the title before the error is caught, if you have even a passing interest in basketball.

All said and done, if the pricing is indeed unintentional, this should be an interesting first for Google Stadia. It’s currently unknown whether buyers who are quick enough to take advantage of the pricing mistake will be able to keep the steeply discounted game or if Stadia and 2K will enact refunds.

