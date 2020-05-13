Since its second generation, Google Pixel smartphones have shipped with a handy “At a Glance” widget on the homescreen that displays upcoming events, reminders, and more. Now, Pixel owners may finally be able to integrate their work calendar with that homescreen widget.

As it stands today, the At a Glance widget shows calendar events, upcoming flight details, and traffic information with toggles in the settings for all of these. Soon, though, a few more options may join the list. Discovered by XDA, Google is apparently working in the background to add three new options to the widget.

The most exciting of these changes is support for the work profile on your phone. For some users, adding a work account to the device also means turning on a work profile that enables you to separate work from personal on the same device. With this upcoming option, Pixel users will be able to see upcoming events on their work calendar on the homescreen just like they would their personal one. Notably, though, simply not using the work profile option does still show work calendar events on the widget.

As noted by one of our readers, this option may already be live if your device has a work profile. His device was running on a slightly older app version, too, at v11.8.9.29. Your results may vary, though.

Further, Google is apparently also working on supporting alarms and reminders on this widget. Frankly, it’s a bit of a surprise that these two alerts haven’t been supported on the Pixel’s At a Glance widget, so their arrival is certainly appreciated. Notably, we spotted support for alarms back in 2019 and reminders too. There’s also a new “Experiments” section, but it’s unclear what that does.

It’s unclear when these changes will roll out publicly. As of now, they have to be forced within Google app v11.9.14.29.

