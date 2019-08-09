Google app 10.41 preps device notifications in Ambient Mode, Alarms in At A Glance [APK Insight]

Despite the last beta coming on Monday evening, a new version of the Google app is ready for testing. Google app 10.41 continues work on Ambient Mode and reveals the addition of device notifications, while alarms could be coming to At A Glance.

Notifications in Ambient Mode

A more feature-rich Assistant is coming to the always-on display with Ambient Mode. Besides suggestions and music controls, Google app 10.41 suggests that regular device notifications will appear. New strings detail that functionality, and enabling the notification access permission for the Google app.

<string name=”charging_mode_notification_cta”>Turn on in Settings</string> <string name=”charging_mode_notification_title”>See your notifications while in Ambient Mode</string> <string name=”charging_mode_notification_content”>Turn on notification access for the Google App to see your notifications while in Ambient Mode.</string>

Meanwhile, we enabled the settings page to turn on/off Ambient Mode. It will be a preference under “Personalization,” alongside “Personal Results,” “Lock screen personal results,” and “Personal suggestions before you ask.” The Pixel Stand’s existing Photo frame feature will also be accessible here.

We can also see the “Show Ambient Mode when kickstand is open” option that we first spotted earlier this week. It could imply that a first-party Pixel 4 phone case with kickstand is coming.

At A Glance

In addition to Calendar events, Upcoming flight information, and Traffic information, the At A Glance widget available in the Pixel Launcher and Google app might soon note your next upcoming alarm.

<string name=”smartspace_alarm_title”>Alarm</string> <string name=”smartspace_alarm_summary”>Next upcoming alarm alerts</string>

Google app browser

Google Discover and Search today leverage a Chrome Custom Tab that adds an “Add to collection” shortcut in the app bar. Google looks to be working on a separate “Google app browser” that allows users to clear cookies, cached data, and other browsing data separately from Chrome. It’s not clear how the experience would differ.

How to update?

