[Update: Nokia 3.1 Plus too] Nokia 7.2 now receiving stable Android 10 update

The Android 10 update is now rolling out for the Android One-powered Nokia 7.2.

Launching at IFA 2019, the impressively premium Nokia 7.2 shipped with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box but during the launch keynote, HMD Global confirmed that it would be one of the first in line to get the full OS upgrade. It has just made it as per the original Q1 timeframe that HMD Global touted at the turn of the year.

[Update 05/14]: Yet another Nokia smartphone is now receiving the Android 10 treatment. This time owners of the Nokia 3.1 Plus can get excited as the Android 10 OTA update is now rolling out for your budget smartphone.

Android 10 roll out for Nokia 3.1 Plus starts today! Access now the all new features and upgrade your phone experience. Head over to our community for more details and availability in different countries 👇https://t.co/TBlC3h2Mty #Android10 @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/uZY3f2icMJ — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 13, 2020

Like the previous Android 10 updates for Nokia devices, the latest OS upgrade will head out in waves with a full global rollout set to be complete by May 18. You can check out if your region will be selected in the first wave right here.

[Update 04/29]: Nokia 6.2 owners, rejoice, as your smartphone is now eligible for the Android 10 update. The rollout is set to start after being confirmed (again) by HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas, although you may remember it was supposed to receive the full OS upgrade in Q1 2020.

As with the previous Android 10 updates for Nokia devices, it will rollout in phases, with the first phase including vast portions of Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, before heading out to all nations by May 3. You can see the full list of countries receiving the Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.2 here.

[Update 04/16]: For anyone with the former flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco, rejoice as you can now get upgraded to Android 10 after the OS rollout was confirmed by Juho Sarvikas — who else — over on his official Twitter account.

It should be rolling out right now in regions including Australia, India, New Zealand, the Middle East, Scandinavia, plus Eastern Europe. However, according to the update support pages, it will rollout to 50% of regions by April 18. The first wave rollout should finish by April 20, the second wave rollout will be confirmed over the next few weeks.

This one goes out to one of my favorites – Nokia 8 Sirocco! Upgrade to the next level with the Android 10 👍 How are guys liking it? https://t.co/vlts7ORKmS pic.twitter.com/FRvXKrr9j9 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 15, 2020

[Update 04/10]: The Android 10 update is now rolling out for the affordable Nokia 4.2. HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas used his Twitter account to confirm the rollout, with the rollout expected to be completed by April 14. You can check out the entire list of nations where the Android 10 update is rolling out here.

Nokia 4.2 owners, your device just got even better! You can now update to Android 10 with all-new features available! Check here for more details and availability in different countries 👇https://t.co/l9lt6bOcQv@Nokiamobile #Android10 #Nokia4dot2 pic.twitter.com/ni6Im40UwP — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 9, 2020

While it has taken a little longer than some of you would have hoped, you can now enjoy the full-fat version of Android 10 on your Nokia 7.2. The update was confirmed by Nokia’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas on his official Twitter account.

As you probably already know, the update brings with it the Android 10 gestures, a native dark mode, privacy and location controls, plus an overall better experience. However, if you do have the device, the Android 10 update should be available for your Nokia 7.2. However, the update is heading out in an incremental fashion, which means you may have to wait for it to reach your device.

Now might be the time to head to your System updates panel and check if you have the Android 10 update waiting for your device.

More on Nokia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: