About a month after our colleagues at 9to5Mac reported that Apple had acquired NextVR, Apple confirmed the news just yesterday. Within hours of that public confirmation, NextVR’s Android app was quickly pulled from the Google Play Store.

Mark Gurman pointed out on Twitter that a direct link to the NextVR app in the Google Play Store brings back an error message saying that the app was not found. Of course, that also means NextVR can’t be found in Play Store search. You may still be able to pull up the listing from an Android phone, but you won’t be able to install the app.

NextVR has been broadcasting sports and entertainment events as 360-degree content for various headsets such as PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and others. The company had partnerships in place with the NBA, Fox Sports, and other live sports and music event partners. As was mentioned in the Bloomberg report, NextVR officially shut down this past week.

Still, it’s telling that NextVR has already pulled its Android app from the store because the same treatment hasn’t been given to other platforms. The iOS, PlayStation, Oculus, and Steam listings are all still live at this time. Eventually, though, those apps will likely be pulled simply because NextVR is not in place.

This shouldn’t come as a shock either as Apple also pulled Dark Sky’s public Play Store listing not long after announcing that it had acquired the popular weather app. Yeah, that one still hurts.

That was quick, the NextVR app has already been yanked from Google Play. pic.twitter.com/yACWtJx9c1 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 15, 2020

