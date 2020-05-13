OxygenOS 10.5.8 now appears to be rolling out for the OnePlus 8 Pro with supposed fixes for numerous display issues alongside the April 2020 security patch.

The recent display problems encountered by some OnePlus 8 Pro owners don’t appear to have been explicitly addressed in this latest update — as some suggested that this is a hardware issue. However, the changelog mentions “optimized touch and interaction experience” improvements as part of the OTA download. While our own review units have not encountered issues with the OnePlus 8 Pro display, we can only hope that this does manage to resolve any “green-tint” or crushed blacks that some have complained of since launch.

Alongside this one standout inclusion, the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update includes room for power consumption improvements, better video when at low brightness — potentially a black crush fix — Bluetooth connection stability improvements, better camera HDR effects, Wi-Fi stability enhancements, plus the April 2020 security patch. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.5.8 for the OnePlus 8 Pro changelog

System

Optimized touch and interaction experience

Improved power consumption performance of the system

Improved the video playing effect when in low brightness

Improved system stability and fixed general issues

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04

Bluetooth

Improved stability and compatibility of bluetooth connection

Camera

Optimized the HDR video effect

Improved the shooting experience with Camera and improved stability

Network

Enable 5G for Telia Network

Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer

Improved the stability of communication

Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness.

At around 155MB in size, this isn’t the heftiest of updates but will no doubt be welcomed by those that have picked up the OnePlus 8 Pro so soon after launch. We can’t for certain suggest that any issues you are having with the OnePlus 8 Pro display will be resolved, but the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update has come at the perfect time to potentially fix lingering problems.

The update is rolling out right now but can be grabbed via the excellent Oxygen Updater if you simply must have the patch right now. If OxygenOS 10.5.8 does manage to fix your display problems, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

