When Twitter rolls out new features for its mobile app, they usually hit iOS way earlier than Android, but the latest feature hasn’t seen too much of a gap. To close out this week, Twitter is rolling out support for quote retweet counts on Android, just over a week after iOS picked up the same feature.

In a tweet, Twitter confirms that support for seeing quote retweets is rolling out to Android users. What does this mean? As it stands today, click the retweet stat button on a tweet will only show normal retweets, not quote retweets. That means you might miss part of the conversation if you aren’t following that other user or miss the notification.

With this latest update, Twitter shows quote retweets in a separate column within the stats view. There, you’ll be able to see a feed of every quote retweet your tweet has gotten as can be seen in the brief video below.

It’s unclear how quickly this will roll out to all Android users, but it will likely be a server-side change. Ensure you’re on the latest update from the Play Store and just be patient. So far, I haven’t picked up the update on my devices.

Now on Android and web –– see Retweets with comments by tapping the Retweet count when you tap into a Tweet! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 21, 2020

