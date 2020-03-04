A few months ago, Twitter announced a new feature for its iOS app that would make it easier to access lists. Now, Twitter for Android is getting that upgrade, allowing users to simply swipe over to the right to access lists of users.

This functionality essentially allows users to create a list of topics or accounts and then pin that list to the main feed. So, next to the main timeline, there’s another list of your choice. Twitter lists can contain a group of users and be either shared publicly or kept private just for yourself.

Previously, we were able to flip the switch on this feature in the Android app.

To pin a list to your Twitter app on Android, open up the side menu, then look for the Lists section. From there, you’ll see a group of any lists you’ve set up on your account. To pin a list, simply tap the pin icon on the far right side of the screen and it will jump up to the pinned section. From there, you can also adjust the order of lists. Back on your main feed, a swipe over to the right will start showing your lists.

Twitter’s pinned lists are rolling out now on Android and, most likely, you’ve already got it on your device.

On Android? Now you can pin Lists to swipe over to them from your Home tab too! We’re rolling this out starting today. https://t.co/jbLZpi4joG — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 3, 2020

