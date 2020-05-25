Announced in October, the “Not Pink” variant of Google’s latest Chromebook did not become available until mid-January. At that, supply was constrained, with only the $1,399 unit available for the past few months. A more affordable Core i5 Not Pink Pixelbook Go is now back in stock on the Google Store.

Similar to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in 2018, the Pixelbook Go in “Not Pink” features a salmon lid with a dark gray Google ‘G’ logo in the top-left corner. That hue extends to the plastic surrounding the keyboard and trackpad, with the keys themselves slightly darker in color. The ridged bottom (for grip) is a much more vibrant shade of pink, while the border surrounding the 13.3-inch screen is black.

That color is available on three of the four Pixelbook Go variants, with the $649 Intel Core m3 (8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage) only available in Just Black. For the past few months, only the $1,399 Core i7 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was readily available in Not Pink at the Google Store.

As of early May, the Core i5 models were still out of stock at the first-party retailer, and required users join a waitlist. Today, the 8GB/128GB variant — which is considerably more reasonable at $849 — is available again. The $999 16GB/128GB unit, however, is going in and out of stock. Both models are otherwise available from other retailers, including Amazon.

Our review last year praised the Pixelbook Go for “outstanding hardware” and complimentary software. That said, this Chromebook is on the pricey side especially given the competition.

