Anker’s Gold Box offers Android essentials from $15, Moto Z4 $400, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include a notable sale on Anker accessories at Amazon, plus Motorola’s Moto Z4, and Bose 700 ANC wireless headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box returns with deals from $15

Today only, Anker Direct via Amazon is offering up to 37% off its popular smartphone charging accessories and more. Our top pick is the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger for $39. That’s down from the usual $55 price tag and an Amazon all-time low.

This 65W desktop charger sports a streamlined design with three 2.4A USB-A ports and a USB-C port as well. That makes it a great option for powering up your gear daily, whether it be a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, or Android device.

Score Motorola’s Moto Z4 Android Smartphone

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone for $400. Typically fetching $500, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $10 of the all-time low.

Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port, and hands-free Alexa access. There’s also the included Moto 360-degree camera mod, which elevates this handset’s photo-taking capabilities even higher.

Bose 700 ANC Wireless Headphones drop to $300

Trusted retailer Altatac via Rakuten offers the Bose 700 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $300 shipped. As a comparison, this pair of cans typically sells for $399 at retailers like Amazon. We’ve seen them around $350 in new condition previously, while our last mention was for a refurbished set at $300. Today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked all-time.

As the successors to the wildly popular QC35 SIIs, these headphones are just as popular as their predecessors. Notable features include noise cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge.

