Google app tests compact weather bubble on Android

- May. 26th 2020 7:17 pm PT

After several years of evolution, Google Discover has firmly settled into a feed of news and articles that are tailored to your interests. Cards for sports and weather still exists, with the latter on Android seeing a redesign today in the form of a bubble.

The latest Google app beta this evening swaps out the weather card under the Search field for a pill-shaped bubble in the top-left corner of the screen. Opposite the account switcher, this oval simply features the current weather condition as an icon and temperature. Tapping performs a standard “weather” lookup.

It’s quite a clean design, but you lose the day’s high/low, precipitation chance, and your current location. Then again, you likely have a multitude of ways to see the temperature on your phone. Google’s methods include the Discover feed to the left of the homescreen and Assistant’s new Snapshots feed, which features a nicer looking card and hourly forecast.

In the Google app removing it’s built-in weather card, Discover is moving ever closer to just a feed dedicated to personalized stories. Sports will likely remain there as those recap cards are an opportunity to surface game-related content.

This weather bubble is already found on the Google app for iOS. On Android, it’s appearing naturally on a OnePlus device running the latest Search beta (version 11.11). None of our Pixel phones have the new compact pill.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

