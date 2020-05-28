Google Maps has a timeline feature built in that uses your location data to show you where you’ve been. Some find it handy, some find it creepy. Regardless of where you stand, though, Google Maps has been missing timeline data for some users, but there’s a fix coming.

First pointed out this week by Android Police, some users have noticed that timeline data has been missing from their Google Maps app. There are variations from user to user, but quite a few people mention that all data from before May 2020 has simply disappeared from their timeline with a large gap before older data shows again.

At first glance, a huge gap in your location data could be very worrying, but some users were quick to check Google Takeout and find that the data was, in fact, still there. Since the issue was first uncovered, Google responded to confirm that there is a bug that is causing this, but no data was lost. Further, Google is working on fixing this bug so users can actually see the data in their Google Maps timeline.

We identified a bug where some users aren’t able to view some of their Location History data in Timeline. No Location History data was actually lost and Location History was and is still being recorded for users who have this feature on. We’re in the process of restoring visibility of Location History data in Timeline for all users, which we expect to be completed in the next couple of days.

An example of the missing historical data | Image credit: Android Police

There are several threads in Google’s forums regarding this issue, so hopefully, a fix rolls out soon so users can once again get access to their location data.

