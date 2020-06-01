June Pixel Feature Drop: Adaptive Battery & Recorder updates, new ‘safety check’

Following the inaugural update last December and sequel in March, Google today is releasing the third Pixel Feature Drop with the June security patch. This Android 10 update delivers several new features to the Personal Safety app, as well as underlying services like Adaptive Battery.

Pixel devices are the first to get new Google Clock features focused on helping you sleep. There is a new dedicated “Bedtime” tab where you can be prompted by an alert and calming sounds to start winding down at night. There is a “Recent bedtime activity” feature leveraging Digital Wellbeing that also estimates time spent in bed using sensors on your phone.

Lastly, the Pixel Stand’s Sunrise Alarms are now integrated into the Google Clock app. Functionality is unchanged with phones not required to be changing to use.

Building on car crash detection, a new “safety check” capability will automatically send an alert to select contacts if you have not checked in following a fullscreen prompt:

For example if you’re about to go on a run or hike alone, safety check will make sure you made it back safely. If you don’t respond to the scheduled check-in, the app will alert your emergency contacts. In the event that you need immediate help or are in a dangerous situation, emergency sharing notifies all of your emergency contacts and shares your real-time location through Google Maps so they can send help or find you.

Meanwhile, the Personal Safety app is now available on all Pixel devices, while car crash detection is coming to the Pixel 3. You can also be notified about natural disasters or other public emergencies through “crisis alerts” that open in the app.

Adaptive Battery improvements on Pixel 2 and newer can “predict when your battery will run out and further reduce background activity to keep your Pixel powered longer.” It builds on reducing power on rarely used applications.

The Recorder app is now integrated with the new Google Assistant. This allows for commands like:

Hey Google, start recording my meeting

Hey Google, show me recordings about dogs

There is now also the ability to save transcripts directly to Google Docs instead of just uploading the .txt file.

