The next stable Android 10 update for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 family of devices is rolling out. The June security patch contains the usual big fixes and the quarterly Pixel Feature Drop.

There are 9 issues resolved in the June security patch dated 2020-06-01 and 25 for 2020-06-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 118 security fixes and 22 functional updates.

There is a separate patch this month for Australian carrier Telstra.

Android 10

