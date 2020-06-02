It’s been a whirlwind following Google’s Pixel 4a, with the device having numerous leaks, and apparently, a heavily delayed release date. Now, the launch of a contact-tracing app in France has once again leaked the Pixel 4a, this time showing it in the compatibility list of the StopCovid app.

The folks over at Frandroid found an official “non-exhaustive” compatibility list for the StopCovid app, a contact tracing tool for users in France that launched today on the Play Store. Notably, that app does not use Google’s API for contact tracing.

That aside, the list shows smartphones that are “validated to work with the StopCovid France application.” On that list, there are devices from several Android OEMs including the likes of Huawei, Xiaomi, and more.

One device, though, lacks a brand name or manufacturer. Instead, it simply mentions a codename we’re familiar with — Sunfish.

The sunfish codename has been appearing for months at this point, and we know for certain it is, indeed, the Google Pixel 4a. With that in mind, it means someone involved with the “StopCovid” app tried it on a Google Pixel 4a while the device still hasn’t been released to the public. Ironically, the reason the phone still hasn’t been released is due, at least in part, to the ongoing pandemic and its wide-reaching effects.

Currently, the Pixel 4a is expected to release in July.

