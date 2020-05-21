Google Pixel 4a apparently won’t launch until July at the earliest

We exhaustively detailed the Google Pixel 4a in a report in April, and at the time, we thought the phone was perhaps weeks away from seeing an official announcement. Now, a pair of new launch date rumors on Twitter suggest that the phone won’t launch until July, and might not be available until August…

The phone was almost certainly scheduled to launch at Google I/O 2020, the annual developer-focused conference in California that sometimes sees the launch of new hardware products. According to Jon Prosser and later, Android Police’s David Ruddock, that launch has been pushed back to July.

If you haven’t been following our coverage, Google Pixel 4a will come in one screen size at 5.81-inches. It’ll have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, a 3080 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and while previously leaks have shown a 64GB model, our sources say there’s only a 128GB model.

As we reported in April, it will come in at least 2 colors: Just Black and, according to one source, Barely Blue. We’ve also been told to expect the phone to cost $349 when it launches later this year, and it’s likely to ship in the 128GB model to start — just undercutting the iPhone SE.

