The Play Music library transition began last month as Google’s latest streaming service picked up a number of player updates. YouTube Music is now readying an external Bluetooth device setting and a label for audiobooks and shows.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Version 3.67 is the current stable release and includes strings to “Allow external devices to start playback.” This is a direct copy and paste from Play Music and aimed at car systems or wired headsets. YouTube Music’s Bluetooth setting is not yet live.

<string name=”pref_allow_external_devices_to_start_playback_title”>Allow external devices to start playback</string> <string name=”pref_allow_external_devices_to_start_playback_summary”>For example, car Bluetooth, wired headsets</string>

Meanwhile, YouTube Music 3.69 reveals upcoming “Book” and “Show” labels. Since Play Music, the library has included the modern equivalent of “books on tape” and comedy albums. These long-form audio works are clearly not music, but they continue to be grouped as “Songs.”

YouTube Music is now working to properly identify these audiobooks and audio dramas, though it’s not clear where exactly the badge will appear. Search results are a likely candidate.

<string name=”audiobook_label”>Book</string> <string name=”audiodrama_label”>Show</string>

How to update?

YouTube Music 3.69 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: