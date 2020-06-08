Made by Google launched the 2nd-generation Pixel Buds six weeks ago today. Supply is still limited to the US and one color variant, while some have reported audio cutouts. Google this afternoon emailed Pixel Buds owners to take part in an extensive survey that does ask about any issues they may have experienced.

The survey format is par for the course and something Made by Google has done in the past for other hardware products:

We’re interested in learning more about your experience with your Google Pixel Buds. If you have time to share your thoughts, please click the link below.

It starts by asking how likely you are to recommend Pixel Buds to friends and family before querying about usage patterns and why you purchased, as well as what other headphones you considered:

Amazon Echo Buds, Apple AirPods (all), Beats (Powerbeats Pro), Bose (SoundSport Free), Jabra, Jaybird, JLab, Microsoft Surface Earbuds, Samsung (Buds, Buds+, IconX), Sennheiser, Sony, and Zolo

Google dives into your “most important reasons” for choosing Pixel Buds. Selections are grouped by features, price/value, and brand reputation/experience. A third of the way through the survey Google asks about “overall satisfaction” before going into a deep dive about key features and design:

It then asks about whether you’ve had any “problems with your Google Pixel Buds.” This list is clearly tuned to some things people have reported over the past six weeks, especially “static/hiss noise when listening.”

There are also questions about whether you use a wireless charger and what phone/tablet/computer you’re paired to, as well as the media and work conferencing apps you use.

The final section touches upon the price range for the “next time you buy” and what you think of Google, Apple and Samsung as brands.

