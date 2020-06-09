[Update: Available today] Quibi adds support for Google Chromecast

- Jun. 9th 2020 3:12 pm PT

Quibi is a streaming service with a bunch of original content, but it’s designed to be consumed primarily on your smartphone while you’re “on the go.” In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and, in the reality where people actually want to watch TV shows on their TV, Quibi is giving in and implementing support for Google Chromecast.

Update 6/9: A couple of weeks after teasing support, Quibi has today launched official support for Google Chromecast as the company confirmed to The Verge. It may take some time for all users to see Chromecast support, but it should appear today. There’s no sign of support in the Android app on my own device at the time of writing. Presumably, an update will be available soon

Just a couple of months after its debut, Quibi is giving in to users who want to be able to watch the short shows on their TV. Tom Conrad, an engineer from Quibi, confirmed on Twitter that Chromecast support is coming the service very soon.

Specifically, the app will be adding Chromecast support sometime next month, June 2020. Presumably, Quibi will support Google’s streaming platform from both its Android and iOS apps. Further, I’d assume support will be available for all Chromecast devices including Chromecast built-in TVs, Android TV, and more.

Notably, Apple’s AirPlay standard was the first way to get Quibi up on the big screen. Why that standard first? Conrad said in a follow-up tweet that AirPlay was “something [they] could get to fast.” Chromecast is next on the list, though.

